Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,500 Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the second quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF alerts:

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PCEF traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.71. The company had a trading volume of 34,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,066. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 52 week low of $17.16 and a 52 week high of $22.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.63.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Company Profile

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.