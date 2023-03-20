Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $17,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10,533.3% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 81.4% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 38.1% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $2.07 on Monday, reaching $92.03. The stock had a trading volume of 61,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,336. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $82.09 and a 1 year high of $106.93. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.23.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

