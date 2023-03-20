Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $317,000 Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 598 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 294.1% during the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Loop Capital raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.68.

NYSE UNH traded up $9.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $478.50. 424,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,647,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $483.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $510.63. The company has a market cap of $446.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $449.70 and a 1-year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

