Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $5.01 Million in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 60,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,013,000. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.38% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA EDV traded down $1.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $90.03. The stock had a trading volume of 62,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,003. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.04. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $73.68 and a 12 month high of $122.61.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

