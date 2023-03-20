Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 643,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,947,000 after acquiring an additional 31,990 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $383,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG remained flat at $46.04 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 517,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,651,373. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.88. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $54.34.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

