Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,743 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,743 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 52,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 65,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares during the period.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of AMLP stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.49. 344,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,078. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $32.25 and a 12-month high of $42.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.46.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.