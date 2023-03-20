Helium Trading Down 42.4% This Week (HNT)

Helium (HNT) traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One Helium coin can now be purchased for $1.38 or 0.00004974 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Helium has traded down 42.4% against the US dollar. Helium has a market cap of $194.50 million and $16.71 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001444 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000235 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000292 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.85 or 0.00348972 BTC.
- FEG Token (FEG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,111.98 or 0.25364505 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000057 BTC.
Helium Profile
Helium uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 140,639,680 coins. The official website for Helium is www.helium.com. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official message board is chat.helium.com. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Helium Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.
