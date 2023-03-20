Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Monday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the information services provider on Monday, May 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Hello Group’s previous — dividend of $0.62.

Hello Group Trading Up 7.6 %

Shares of MOMO stock traded up $0.60 on Monday, hitting $8.51. 2,585,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,758,105. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.87. Hello Group has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $11.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MOMO has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Hello Group from $5.80 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hello Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hello Group Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Hello Group in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Hello Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hello Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hello Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. It operates under the following segments: Momo’s service lines, Tantan’s service lines, and QOOL’s service line. The company was founded by Yan Tang, Yong Li, Xiao Liang Lei and Zhiwei Li in July 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

