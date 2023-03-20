Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Monday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the information services provider on Monday, May 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Hello Group’s previous — dividend of $0.62.
Shares of MOMO stock traded up $0.60 on Monday, hitting $8.51. 2,585,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,758,105. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.87. Hello Group has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $11.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.26.
MOMO has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Hello Group from $5.80 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hello Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.
Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. It operates under the following segments: Momo’s service lines, Tantan’s service lines, and QOOL’s service line. The company was founded by Yan Tang, Yong Li, Xiao Liang Lei and Zhiwei Li in July 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
