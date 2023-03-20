Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MOMO. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Hello Group from $5.80 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hello Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hello Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Hello Group Price Performance

MOMO opened at $7.81 on Thursday. Hello Group has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $11.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hello Group

Hello Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOMO. Alpine Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hello Group during the fourth quarter worth $43,688,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 25.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,989,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,152 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 39.8% during the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 6,851,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,240 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,388,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,284 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 269.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,029,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,329 shares during the period. 60.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. It operates under the following segments: Momo’s service lines, Tantan’s service lines, and QOOL’s service line. The company was founded by Yan Tang, Yong Li, Xiao Liang Lei and Zhiwei Li in July 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

