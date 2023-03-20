Henderson High Income Trust plc Announces Dividend of GBX 2.58 (LON:HHI)

Henderson High Income Trust plc (LON:HHI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, March 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.58 ($0.03) per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Henderson High Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Henderson High Income Trust stock traded up GBX 0.25 ($0.00) on Monday, reaching GBX 166.25 ($2.04). The stock had a trading volume of 167,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,807. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 173 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 164.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.64, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Henderson High Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 137.25 ($1.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 181 ($2.22). The stock has a market cap of £215.79 million, a P/E ratio of -5,436.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Henderson High Income Trust Company Profile

Henderson High Income Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

