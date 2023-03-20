Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 125,335 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 645,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,335 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.07% of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund worth $6,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 132.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 19,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.66% of the company’s stock.

MHN opened at $10.41 on Monday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.16 and a fifty-two week high of $12.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day moving average is $10.25.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

