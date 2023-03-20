Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 18,928 Shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,928 shares during the period. Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 3.78% of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $10,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFFV. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 231.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 39.7% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth about $231,000.

Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $21.82 on Monday. Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $21.73 and a twelve month high of $26.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.86 and its 200 day moving average is $23.41.

Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF Profile

The Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (PFFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of variable rate US preferred securities, selected and weighted by market value. PFFV was launched on Jun 22, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

