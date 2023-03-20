Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 505,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 101,612 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust were worth $5,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 9.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 482,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,881,000 after buying an additional 42,581 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 13.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 351,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 41,562 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 7.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,989 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 5.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 69,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $10.25 on Monday. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.24.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Cuts Dividend

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

