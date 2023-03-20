Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $4.31 Million Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,563 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,396 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,478 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $237.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.97, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $308.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $244.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.60.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.83.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

