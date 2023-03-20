Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $5.43 Million Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the third quarter valued at $49,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

McKesson Price Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCK. StockNews.com began coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.30.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $339.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $362.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $366.41. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $292.40 and a one year high of $401.78. The company has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.59.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.88%.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

