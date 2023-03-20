Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $7.01 Million Holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 652,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,857 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.59% of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund worth $7,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,178,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,420,000 after buying an additional 44,371 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 848,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 440,672 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 722,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,455,000 after purchasing an additional 32,508 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 152.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 642,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,688,000 after purchasing an additional 387,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 547,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 64,473 shares in the last quarter. 44.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MUC stock opened at $10.89 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.95. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $13.42.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

