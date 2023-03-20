Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,102 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 563,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises 2.6% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 0.42% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $42,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSLC. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

GSLC stock opened at $77.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $69.51 and a 12-month high of $91.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.62.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

