Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,844,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $505.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Elevance Health from $557.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $583.89.

Elevance Health Stock Down 1.1 %

ELV opened at $463.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $478.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $491.61. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $440.02 and a 52 week high of $549.52. The stock has a market cap of $109.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.85.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.62 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Featured Articles

