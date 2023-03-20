Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $9,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth $36,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 145.8% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at $75,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total value of $967,167.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total transaction of $967,167.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,065.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,854,206.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $331.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.08. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.31 and a 12-month high of $381.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $338.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $284.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $315.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $276.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.32.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

