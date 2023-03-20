Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.80.

Several research firms have recently commented on HIBB. Bank of America lifted their price target on Hibbett from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Hibbett from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hibbett from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Get Hibbett alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hibbett news, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 5,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total value of $401,598.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hibbett

Hibbett Trading Down 3.1 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Hibbett during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hibbett during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hibbett during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Amundi boosted its position in Hibbett by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hibbett by 47.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB opened at $61.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $782.39 million, a PE ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.63. Hibbett has a 12-month low of $39.58 and a 12-month high of $75.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.65 and a 200 day moving average of $63.96.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.05). Hibbett had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 38.15%. The company had revenue of $458.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Hibbett’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hibbett will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hibbett Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

About Hibbett

(Get Rating)

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.