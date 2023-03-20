Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Hillenbrand Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE HI opened at $44.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Hillenbrand has a 12 month low of $36.16 and a 12 month high of $53.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.17.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.21). Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $655.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hillenbrand will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hillenbrand Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 30.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,551,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,490,000 after acquiring an additional 32,595 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,516,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,370,000 after acquiring an additional 131,711 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,887,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,544,000 after acquiring an additional 438,427 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,506,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,271,000 after acquiring an additional 10,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,256,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,618,000 after acquiring an additional 49,840 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hillenbrand

(Get Rating)

Hillenbrand, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and servicing highly engineered and mission-critical equipment and solutions to the customers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment provides compounding, extrusion, and material handling, screening, and separating equipment, systems, and services for manufacturing and other industrial processes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.