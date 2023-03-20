Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Himax Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Himax Technologies has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.67.

Himax Technologies Stock Performance

HIMX traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.75. The stock had a trading volume of 116,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,718. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 2.10. Himax Technologies has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Institutional Trading of Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $262.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.30 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 19.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIMX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,558 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 6,675 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 181,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 467.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 20,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 48,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 13,169 shares during the last quarter. 16.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

