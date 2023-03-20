HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02), reports. The business had revenue of $8.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 million. HireQuest had a net margin of 35.76% and a return on equity of 29.37%.

HireQuest Price Performance

Shares of HQI traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.98. The stock had a trading volume of 31,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,547. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. HireQuest has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $24.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.03.

HireQuest Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. HireQuest’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HireQuest

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HQI. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in HireQuest during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,448,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in HireQuest during the 4th quarter worth about $981,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in HireQuest by 262.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in HireQuest during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HireQuest during the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of HireQuest from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday.

About HireQuest

HireQuest, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It offers temporary, permanent, and direct-hire recruiting and staffing services of entry-level and clerical or admin employees, construction and light industrial workers, semi-skilled trades, healthcare personnel, and professionals and executives.

