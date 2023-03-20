HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.10.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HRT shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of HireRight in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on HireRight from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays increased their target price on HireRight from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on HireRight from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut HireRight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 19th.
In related news, major shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 320,600 shares of HireRight stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $3,472,098.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,121,695 shares in the company, valued at $109,617,956.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 768,829 shares of company stock worth $8,347,549 over the last quarter. 13.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NYSE HRT opened at $10.81 on Monday. HireRight has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $18.95. The company has a market capitalization of $30.48 million, a P/E ratio of -43.24 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.60.
HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.
