HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.10.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HRT shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of HireRight in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on HireRight from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays increased their target price on HireRight from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on HireRight from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut HireRight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

Insider Transactions at HireRight

In related news, major shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 320,600 shares of HireRight stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $3,472,098.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,121,695 shares in the company, valued at $109,617,956.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 768,829 shares of company stock worth $8,347,549 over the last quarter. 13.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HireRight Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Atlantic L.P. boosted its holdings in HireRight by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 32,109,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390,000 shares during the last quarter. Stone Point Capital LLC raised its position in HireRight by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Stone Point Capital LLC now owns 18,463,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,976,000 after purchasing an additional 62,257 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in HireRight by 3.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,492,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,425,000 after purchasing an additional 87,283 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in HireRight by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,245,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,009,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in HireRight by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,244,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,754,000 after purchasing an additional 156,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HRT opened at $10.81 on Monday. HireRight has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $18.95. The company has a market capitalization of $30.48 million, a P/E ratio of -43.24 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.60.

HireRight Company Profile

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

Featured Articles

