Hive Hits Market Cap of $223.06 Million (HIVE)

Hive (HIVE) traded up 13.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 20th. One Hive coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001677 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hive has a total market cap of $223.06 million and $253.95 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hive has traded 31.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hive alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.39 or 0.00355971 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,297.01 or 0.25873249 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hive Profile

Hive (HIVE) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 469,679,422 coins. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hive is hive.io. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio.

Hive Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain platform developed for Web 3.0. It is a decentralized network where individuals have true ownership and control over their cryptocurrency. The platform uses a hybrid mechanism of Proof of Brain (PoB) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to distribute new coins to stakeholders. Hive is a decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain and offers two classes of cryptocurrency assets, HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). HIVE is the liquid currency of the platform and also exists in a staked form called Hive Power.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.