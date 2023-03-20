Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

HOLX has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.08.

Hologic Price Performance

HOLX stock traded up $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $77.87. 128,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,669,796. Hologic has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $86.65. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.03 and a 200-day moving average of $74.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hologic will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total transaction of $778,435.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,333.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Hologic by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Hologic by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

See Also

