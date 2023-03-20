Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Homology Medicines’ FY2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Homology Medicines from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Homology Medicines to $2.10 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.51.
Homology Medicines Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FIXX opened at $0.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of -0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.53. Homology Medicines has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $3.57.
About Homology Medicines
Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the translation of proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technology into novel treatments for patients with rare genetic diseases. The company was founded in March 2015 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.
