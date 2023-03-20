Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Homology Medicines’ FY2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Homology Medicines from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Homology Medicines to $2.10 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.51.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXX opened at $0.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of -0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.53. Homology Medicines has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $3.57.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIXX. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the second quarter worth $1,422,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,869,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,765,000 after acquiring an additional 282,169 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 677.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 190,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 165,674 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 17.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 144,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 379,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 130,300 shares in the last quarter. 40.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the translation of proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technology into novel treatments for patients with rare genetic diseases. The company was founded in March 2015 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

