Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on HMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Honda Motor from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Honda Motor from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Honda Motor Stock Performance

Shares of Honda Motor stock opened at $24.79 on Thursday. Honda Motor has a 52 week low of $21.43 and a 52 week high of $29.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honda Motor

Honda Motor Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 376,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,617,000 after purchasing an additional 129,576 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $349,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,277,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,053,000 after buying an additional 1,316,546 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Honda Motor by 401.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.