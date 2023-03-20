Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on HMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Honda Motor from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Honda Motor from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.
Honda Motor Stock Performance
Shares of Honda Motor stock opened at $24.79 on Thursday. Honda Motor has a 52 week low of $21.43 and a 52 week high of $29.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.06.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honda Motor
Honda Motor Company Profile
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.
