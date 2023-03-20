Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Holdings Lessened by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. lowered its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,934 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,387,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,082,878,000 after purchasing an additional 156,753 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,324,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,620,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165,050 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,422,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,239,327,000 after acquiring an additional 211,341 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,376,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $656,953,000 after acquiring an additional 110,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,348,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $392,204,000 after acquiring an additional 45,261 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $184.64 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.50. The firm has a market cap of $123.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International to $234.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.88.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Further Reading

