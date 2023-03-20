Horizen (ZEN) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $138.79 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. During the last week, Horizen has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. Horizen has a market cap of $138.79 million and $13.21 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for $10.29 or 0.00036567 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.69 or 0.00123302 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00058224 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001201 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Horizen Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,489,250 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.