HP (NYSE:HPQ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the computer maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cfra set a $31.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Bank of America decreased their target price on HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered HP from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.19.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $28.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.96. HP has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.01.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that HP will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.83%.

In other news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $549,023.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,238.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $199,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,532. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $549,023.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,238.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,749 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,460. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HP by 11,092.9% in the 2nd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484,459 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $540,361,000 after purchasing an additional 16,337,183 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 114,461.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $310,043,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528,558 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,923,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,025,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in HP by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $393,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686,976 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

