Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.36.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Up 0.2 %

HPP stock opened at $6.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.16 million, a P/E ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $28.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.59.

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Hudson Pacific Properties

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -256.40%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HPP. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 15,845 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 98,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 24,633 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which acquires, repositions, develops, and operates sustainable office and state of-the-art studio properties in high-barrier-to-entry submarkets in California, the Pacific Northwest, Western Canada, and Greater London, United Kingdom. It operates through the Office Properties and Studio Properties segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.