Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

HUN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Huntsman from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Huntsman from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Huntsman from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Huntsman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Huntsman Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE HUN opened at $27.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.19. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $23.53 and a 12 month high of $40.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Huntsman Increases Dividend

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Huntsman will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.98%.

Institutional Trading of Huntsman

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUN. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Huntsman by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 114,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 39,172 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its position in Huntsman by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 63,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,566,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,967,000 after purchasing an additional 102,087 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,522,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,795,000 after buying an additional 486,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

