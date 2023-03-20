IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

IAG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IAMGOLD from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on IAMGOLD from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. National Bank Financial cut their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.10 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a sell rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.68.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAMGOLD Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE IAG opened at $2.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.96. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $3.77.

Institutional Trading of IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.