IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of IDACORP from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on IDACORP from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDACORP Price Performance

Shares of IDACORP stock opened at $107.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. IDACORP has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $118.92.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $422.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that IDACORP will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDACORP

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDA. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in IDACORP by 5,338.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 602,962 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,029,000 after purchasing an additional 591,874 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,297,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,115 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 30,048 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in IDACORP by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,481 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IDACORP

(Get Rating)

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. It operates through the Utilities Operations and All Other segments. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity. The All Others segment consists of IFS’s investments in affordable housing developments and historic rehabilitation projects and Ida-West’s joint venture investments in small hydropower generation projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.