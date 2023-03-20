IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lowered its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 82.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,067,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,243,000 after purchasing an additional 934,829 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,792,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,533,000 after buying an additional 358,427 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 743.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,285,000 after buying an additional 191,704 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 16.4% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,212,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,880,000 after buying an additional 170,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 65.7% during the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 421,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,297,000 after acquiring an additional 167,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $470.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $481.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $415.68. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $317.06 and a 52 week high of $560.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a PE ratio of 58.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.18.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $828.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.91 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 124.51%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total transaction of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,723,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,505,482.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total transaction of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $514.75.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

