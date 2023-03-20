IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on IDXX. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $514.75.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 0.6 %

IDXX stock opened at $471.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a PE ratio of 58.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.18. IDEXX Laboratories has a one year low of $317.06 and a one year high of $560.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $481.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $415.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 124.51%. The firm had revenue of $828.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total value of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total transaction of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,482.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,943,000 after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 153,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,686,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 95,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,866,000 after acquiring an additional 12,281 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 7,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

Recommended Stories

