iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Morgan Stanley

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

IHRT has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded iHeartMedia from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley lowered their price target on iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on iHeartMedia from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barrington Research cut iHeartMedia from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.43.

NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $4.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.60. iHeartMedia has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $20.48. The company has a market cap of $617.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.74.

iHeartMedia ( NASDAQ:IHRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. iHeartMedia had a positive return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. On average, analysts predict that iHeartMedia will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness purchased 17,500 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $95,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,015.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness purchased 17,500 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $95,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,015.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard J. Bressler purchased 94,518 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $522,684.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,606,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,882,164.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 122,018 shares of company stock valued at $668,060 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 58.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the second quarter worth about $3,472,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the third quarter worth about $186,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the third quarter worth about $520,000. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

