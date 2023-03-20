ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Stock Price Down 3.9%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.35 and last traded at $1.36. 647,210 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 2,888,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

ImmunityBio Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.63.

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 18,454 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Winning Points Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 251,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 149.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 30,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 18,042 shares during the period. Finally, Oracle Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ImmunityBio during the third quarter worth $1,567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.