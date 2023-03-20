Immutable X (IMX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $123.14 Million

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. During the last week, Immutable X has traded 53.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Immutable X has a total market cap of $827.96 million and $123.14 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Immutable X token can currently be bought for approximately $1.45 or 0.00005304 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Immutable X Profile

Immutable X launched on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “IMX is the native utility token of the Immutable X protocol.

Immutable X protocol claims zero gas fees, instant trades, and carbon-neutral NFTs for marketplaces, games, and applications without compromise. With an engine that supports over 9,000 transactions per second, a 600x improvement over native limits.”

Buying and Selling Immutable X

