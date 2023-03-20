Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) & Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Critical Contrast

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) and Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Independence Realty Trust has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Equity LifeStyle Properties has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.0% of Independence Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.7% of Equity LifeStyle Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Independence Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Equity LifeStyle Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independence Realty Trust 0 4 4 0 2.50 Equity LifeStyle Properties 0 4 3 0 2.43

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Independence Realty Trust and Equity LifeStyle Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Independence Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $20.81, indicating a potential upside of 32.40%. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a consensus target price of $76.13, indicating a potential upside of 15.53%. Given Independence Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Independence Realty Trust is more favorable than Equity LifeStyle Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Independence Realty Trust and Equity LifeStyle Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independence Realty Trust 18.66% 3.15% 1.81% Equity LifeStyle Properties 19.67% 18.70% 5.28%

Dividends

Independence Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Equity LifeStyle Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Independence Realty Trust pays out 105.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Equity LifeStyle Properties pays out 107.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Independence Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Equity LifeStyle Properties has increased its dividend for 19 consecutive years. Independence Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Independence Realty Trust and Equity LifeStyle Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independence Realty Trust $628.53 million 5.61 $117.25 million $0.53 29.66 Equity LifeStyle Properties $1.45 billion 8.48 $284.63 million $1.53 43.07

Equity LifeStyle Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Independence Realty Trust. Independence Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equity LifeStyle Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Equity LifeStyle Properties beats Independence Realty Trust on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations. The Property Operations segment owns and operates land lease properties. The Home Sales and Rentals Operations segment purchases, sells, and leases homes. The company was founded by James M. Hankins in December 1992 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

