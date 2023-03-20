Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Shares Gap Down to $59.34

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $59.34, but opened at $55.33. Industrias Bachoco shares last traded at $59.47, with a volume of 922 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Industrias Bachoco in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Industrias Bachoco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Industrias Bachoco from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

Industrias Bachoco Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Industrias Bachoco

Industrias Bachoco ( NYSE:IBA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 6.11%. Analysts expect that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 15.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 9,694 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 65.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 60,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 23,761 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 95.6% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 50,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 24,706 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the third quarter valued at $1,249,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 2.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 3.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Industrias Bachoco

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

