Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on INFY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Infosys from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.29.

Shares of INFY opened at $16.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.00. Infosys has a 12 month low of $16.39 and a 12 month high of $25.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.40.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 31.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in Infosys by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 49,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 9,256 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Infosys by 27.8% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 206,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 44,789 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 134.5% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 38,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 21,911 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Infosys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Infosys by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,344,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956,478 shares during the period. 12.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

