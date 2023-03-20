Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on INFY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Infosys from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.29.
Infosys Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of INFY opened at $16.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.00. Infosys has a 12 month low of $16.39 and a 12 month high of $25.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.40.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infosys
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in Infosys by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 49,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 9,256 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Infosys by 27.8% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 206,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 44,789 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 134.5% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 38,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 21,911 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Infosys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Infosys by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,344,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956,478 shares during the period. 12.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Infosys
Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.
