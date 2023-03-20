Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 3/16/2023 – Innovative Industrial Properties is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/1/2023 – Innovative Industrial Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/1/2023 – Innovative Industrial Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $140.00 to $125.00.
- 2/27/2023 – Innovative Industrial Properties was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.
- 1/24/2023 – Innovative Industrial Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $196.00 to $179.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/20/2023 – Innovative Industrial Properties was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.
NYSE IIPR traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $80.73. 20,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,688. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.61 and a 52 week high of $211.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 27.14, a quick ratio of 27.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.34 and a 200-day moving average of $98.32.
Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $70.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.60 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.86% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter worth about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4,545.5% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.
