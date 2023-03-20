Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/16/2023 – Innovative Industrial Properties is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/1/2023 – Innovative Industrial Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2023 – Innovative Industrial Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $140.00 to $125.00.

2/27/2023 – Innovative Industrial Properties was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

1/24/2023 – Innovative Industrial Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $196.00 to $179.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2023 – Innovative Industrial Properties was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

Innovative Industrial Properties Price Performance

NYSE IIPR traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $80.73. 20,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,688. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.61 and a 52 week high of $211.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 27.14, a quick ratio of 27.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.34 and a 200-day moving average of $98.32.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $70.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.60 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.86% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter worth about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4,545.5% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

