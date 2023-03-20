Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Major Shareholder Christopher Harborne Purchases 1,398 Shares

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) major shareholder Christopher Harborne purchased 1,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $10,834.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,566,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,888,662.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Christopher Harborne also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Innovative Solutions and Support alerts:

On Wednesday, March 15th, Christopher Harborne acquired 9,215 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $71,416.25.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Christopher Harborne bought 9,215 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $71,416.25.

On Monday, March 13th, Christopher Harborne bought 2,243 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $17,383.25.

On Thursday, March 9th, Christopher Harborne bought 4,874 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $37,773.50.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Christopher Harborne bought 1,849 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $14,329.75.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Christopher Harborne bought 1,122 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $8,695.50.

On Monday, February 27th, Christopher Harborne bought 4,666 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $36,161.50.

On Thursday, February 23rd, Christopher Harborne bought 1,887 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $14,624.25.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Christopher Harborne acquired 4,849 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.72 per share, with a total value of $37,434.28.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Christopher Harborne acquired 4,849 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.72 per share, with a total value of $37,434.28.

Innovative Solutions and Support Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISSC traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $7.78. The company had a trading volume of 12,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,594. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.37 million, a P/E ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.91. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $9.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovative Solutions and Support

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Innovative Solutions and Support in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 21.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 19.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 85.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,488 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 24.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the period. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc manufactures flight navigation systems. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.