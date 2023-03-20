Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

INGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Inogen from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. William Blair lowered shares of Inogen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Inogen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INGN opened at $12.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.84. Inogen has a 12-month low of $12.58 and a 12-month high of $35.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Inogen ( NASDAQ:INGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.03. Inogen had a negative net margin of 22.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $88.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. Inogen’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Inogen will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Inogen by 273.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 124.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 993 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 74.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,487 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Inogen by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,230 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inogen by 17.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products include Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

