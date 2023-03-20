Insider Buying: B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) Director Randall E. Paulson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 301,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,026,780.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

B. Riley Financial Trading Up 5.2 %

RILY traded up $1.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.34. 78,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,152. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.70 million, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.83. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $28.06 and a one year high of $73.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.01.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The asset manager reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $326.81 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 17.46%.

B. Riley Financial Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.76%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -66.12%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of B. Riley Financial in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 109.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 615 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 51.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in B. Riley Financial by 289.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 137.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 861 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

About B. Riley Financial

(Get Rating)

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack, Brands, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

