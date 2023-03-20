Insider Buying: Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) CEO Purchases 21,870 Shares of Stock

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) CEO Jonathan P. Stanner acquired 21,870 shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $150,903.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,217,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,402,164.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Summit Hotel Properties Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of INN stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.62. 775,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,863. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.75. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $10.26. The company has a market cap of $707.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Summit Hotel Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Summit Hotel Properties’s payout ratio is -100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Summit Hotel Properties

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered Summit Hotel Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INN. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 32,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 16,032 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 889,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,420,000 after acquiring an additional 14,248 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2,287.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,031,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,447,000 after acquiring an additional 988,259 shares during the period. 96.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

