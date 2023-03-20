Insider Selling: Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) Insider Sells 3,497 Shares of Stock

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) insider Anne Psencik sold 3,497 shares of Kinetik stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $102,776.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,609,487.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Anne Psencik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 8th, Anne Psencik sold 10,000 shares of Kinetik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $314,800.00.

NASDAQ KNTK traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.28. The company had a trading volume of 421,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,458. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.00. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $44.99.

Kinetik ( NASDAQ:KNTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $295.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.87 million. Kinetik had a net margin of 6.08% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.91%. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio is currently 206.19%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KNTK shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Kinetik from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Scotiabank started coverage on Kinetik in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kinetik from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Kinetik from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinetik in the third quarter worth about $3,608,000. American Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinetik in the third quarter worth about $228,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Kinetik in the third quarter worth about $252,000. Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinetik in the third quarter worth about $89,135,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinetik in the third quarter worth about $1,047,000.

Kinetik Holdings, Inc provides oil and gas production and distribution services. It also provides comprehensive gathering, transportation, compression, processing and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil and water. The company is headquartered in Houston, TX.

