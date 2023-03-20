Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Insignia Systems from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.
Insignia Systems Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ ISIG traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.40. 2,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,468. Insignia Systems has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $14.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 million, a P/E ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.87.
Institutional Trading of Insignia Systems
About Insignia Systems
Insignia Systems, Inc engages in the provision of in-store and digital advertising solutions. It serves the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Insignia Systems (ISIG)
- General Mills Retreats To Buy Zone Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- 5 Tech Stocks With Bank-Like Dividend Yields
- Is Fastenal Setting Up a Furious Flag Breakout?
- UBS Buys Failing Credit Suisse: Will It Cause a Fed Pause?
Receive News & Ratings for Insignia Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insignia Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.